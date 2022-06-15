Proton Motor Power : Annual Report of Proton Motor Power Systems PLC
06/15/2022 | 01:43am EDT
100% Energie
Zero Emission
Annual Report & Financial Statements 31 December 2021
Contents
PART I - Overview
Highlights
1
Chairman's statement
2
PART II - Strategic Report
Business review
4
Directors' report
8
PART III - Governance
Board of Directors
13
Corporate Governance
14
Corporate Social Responsibility
18
Nominations committee report
19
Remuneration committee report
20
Audit and internal control report
22
PART IV - Financial Statements
Independent auditors' report
to the members of Proton Motor
Power Systems plc
23
Consolidated income statement and
statement of comprehensive income
26
Group and Company statements of
financial position
28
Group and Company statements of
changes in equity
30
Group and Company statements of
cash flows
32
Notes to the consolidated financial
statements
34
Additional Information
53
OUR VISION
Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is a pioneer in hydrogen technology with 20 years of experience. We have set ourselves the goal of designing, manufacturing and assembling sustainable energy solutions for the world of tomorrow in the mobile, maritime, stationary and rail transport sectors, as well as continuously developing them further.
With our Cleantech Competence, we enable our customers to develop energy-sustainable products and use modern technologies.
OUR PROMISE
Our focus in the production of hydrogen fuel cell technologies is on sustainable production to contribute to a better and greener future.
Thus, we aim to improve our understanding of the climate impact of our products and operations, reduce our carbon footprint for products and businesses, and lower our waste and energy consumption. We are constantly doing our best to reduce pollution by recycling, reusing and extending the life of our products and materials.
Repeat order
Repeat order
4 systems Fuel Cell
7 systems Fuel Cell
Energy Efficiency
Energy Efficiency
Home Projects
Home Projects
JAN
MAR
2021
2021
Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
KEY STATISTICS
£2.8m
+14%
Total order intake 2021
Increase in manpower, primarily in
production and development
£3.2m
Production
Sales value production backlog
capacity
+46%
unaffected by
Increase in sales since 2020
COVID-19
at Pucheim factory
Overview
Strategic Report
Governance
Delivery of a Fuel
Repeat order
Cell system for a
7 systems Refuse
portable Hydrogen
Trucks
filling station
Delivery of the
Delivery of a
Repeat order
Repeat order
system for the
Maritime Fuel
4 systems Fuel Cell
world´s first Fuel Cell
8 systems Fuel Cell
Cell system for a
Repeat order
Energy Efficiency
powered Rail Milling
Energy Efficiency
demonstrator Zero
8 systems Refuse
Home Projects
Maintenance train
Home Projects
Emission Ship
Trucks
MAY
JUN
AUG
DEC
FEB
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
Financial Statements
Additional Information
Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021
1
Chairman's statement
We are pleased to report our results for the year ended 31 December 2021.
OVERVIEW:
Proton Motor Power Systems plc ("Proton Motor") has made further progress this year in proving its technology, building up capacity and sales pipeline. We have strengthened our organisation to be able to deliver complete power supply solutions. In spite of the COVID-19 backdrop a further strengthening of industry and consumer demand for alternative sources of energy continues to be evident in the period under review. Proton Motor´s technology offer continues to mature to remain aligned with this growing demand and supports the continuing commercialisation process of the group. This is evidenced by order intake in Q1 2022, which amounted to 41% of the total order intake for the year 2021. The potential sales order and production pipeline remains strong as at the date of this report.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Total order intake in 2021 of £2,800k (2020: £7,300k, including a single large multi-year framework agreement announced in Q1 2020 amounting to £4,500k, which was not repeated in 2021).
At the end of April 2022 the production backlog had a sales value of £3,200k. The fulfilment of this backlog will result in deliveries of varying configurations of fuel cell systems and also service maintenance charges to customers both in 2022 and 2023.
49% of order intake in 2021 (2020: 76%) are derived from the stationary segment with other orders being spread across the mobile, maritime, rail and engineering segments. Notable orders announced throughout the year included:
o Multiple orders from GKN Hydrogen for our S8 Fuel Cell System
o An MoU signed with Electra Commercial Vehicles Limited to act as system integrator to integrate Proton Motor fuel cells into the Electra truck portfolio followed by an initial order
o Further order from E-Trucks Europe for seven HyRange 43 hydrogen fuel cell systems
o Agreement with Torqeedo GmbH ("Torqeedo") for the Marine segment
Having implemented from the onset all recommended protective measures at its factory in Puchheim, to date Proton Motor has not been affected by COVID-19 though there have been several isolated cases of COVID-19 amongst the Company staff as at the date of the report. Whilst our staff have had to maintain social distancing and other recommended measures to protect themselves against the virus, our factory in Puchheim remained and remains fully operational and our production capacity has been unaffected, thus being able to focus on manufacturing and delivering the above mentioned order intake.
Sales in 2021 were £2,771 (2020: £1,893k), representing an annual increase of 46%.
Positive Gross Profit of £425k (2020: negative gross loss of £(83k))
Excluding the impact of the embedded derivative together with exchange losses, the operating loss in 2021 was £9,121k vs. £7,128k in 2020 which is in line with our budgeted expectations. The increased loss resulted principally from further investment in the technical development area, in support staff and infrastructure.
The embedded derivative is a non-operating,non-cash item, required by IFRS financial reporting, which is based on gauging the potential effects of partial convertible interest on loan financing. Due to the waiver of convertible interest on loan financing the source of the embedded derivative no longer exists, so that the entire liability relating to the derivative has been reversed, resulting in a substantial one off non-operating gain of £609,200k in 2021.
Cash burn from operating activities has increased during the period from £4,700k in 2020 to £8,700k in line with increased investment in staff and technology development. Cash flow is our key financial performance target and our objective is to achieve a positive cash flow in the shortest time possible. Current contracts are quoted with up-front payments reducing reliance on working capital as we continue to invest in our manufacturing capability. The cash position at 31 December 2021 was £2,152k vs. £2,739k at 31 December 2020.
2 Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021
Following the year end, existing loan facilities have been increased by a further €12,500k to ensure operational and investment financing into 2023 with a view to accelerating the investment programme in the face of increasing demand.
OUTLOOK
In the year ahead we are focused on progressing the maturity of the group technology offer, ramping up production capacity and exploiting the current potential sales pipeline. The current outlook at the end of 2021 looking into 2022 is more optimistic than that as prevalent at the end of 2020.
I personally thank all our customers who believe in us, our team of committed employees and our shareholders who have the vision to invest in our mission.
Overview
Helmut Gierse
Non-Executive Chairman
Date: 10 June 2022
Strategic Report
Governance
Financial Statements
Additional Information
Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021
3
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 05:42:07 UTC.