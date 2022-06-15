Log in
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Proton Motor Power Systems plc Announces Loan Extensions
CI
Proton Motor Power Systems plc Announces Address Changes of Its Registered Office
CI
Proton Motor Power : Annual Report of Proton Motor Power Systems PLC

06/15/2022
100% Energie

Zero Emission

Annual Report & Financial Statements 31 December 2021

Contents

PART I - Overview

Highlights

1

Chairman's statement

2

PART II - Strategic Report

Business review

4

Directors' report

8

PART III - Governance

Board of Directors

13

Corporate Governance

14

Corporate Social Responsibility

18

Nominations committee report

19

Remuneration committee report

20

Audit and internal control report

22

PART IV - Financial Statements

Independent auditors' report

to the members of Proton Motor

Power Systems plc

23

Consolidated income statement and

statement of comprehensive income

26

Group and Company statements of

financial position

28

Group and Company statements of

changes in equity

30

Group and Company statements of

cash flows

32

Notes to the consolidated financial

statements

34

Additional Information

53

OUR VISION

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is a pioneer in hydrogen technology with 20 years of experience. We have set ourselves the goal of designing, manufacturing and assembling sustainable energy solutions for the world of tomorrow in the mobile, maritime, stationary and rail transport sectors, as well as continuously developing them further.

With our Cleantech Competence, we enable our customers to develop energy-sustainable products and use modern technologies.

OUR PROMISE

Our focus in the production of hydrogen fuel cell technologies is on sustainable production to contribute to a better and greener future.

Thus, we aim to improve our understanding of the climate impact of our products and operations, reduce our carbon footprint for products and businesses, and lower our waste and energy consumption. We are constantly doing our best to reduce pollution by recycling, reusing and extending the life of our products and materials.

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

HIGHLIGHTS ﻿

﻿

KEY STATISTICS

£2.8m

+14%

Total order intake 2021

Increase in manpower, primarily in

production and development

£3.2m

Production

Sales value production backlog

capacity

+46%

unaffected by

Increase in sales since 2020

COVID-19

at Pucheim factory

Overview

Strategic Report

Governance

Delivery of a Fuel

Repeat order

Cell system for a

7 systems Refuse

portable Hydrogen

Trucks

filling station

Delivery of the

Delivery of a

Repeat order

Repeat order

system for the

Maritime Fuel

4 systems Fuel Cell

world´s first Fuel Cell

8 systems Fuel Cell

Cell system for a

Repeat order

Energy Efficiency

powered Rail Milling

Energy Efficiency

demonstrator Zero

8 systems Refuse

Home Projects

Maintenance train

Home Projects

Emission Ship

Trucks

MAY

JUN

AUG

DEC

FEB

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

Financial Statements

Additional Information

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

1

Chairman's statement ﻿

﻿

We are pleased to report our results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

OVERVIEW:

Proton Motor Power Systems plc ("Proton Motor") has made further progress this year in proving its technology, building up capacity and sales pipeline. We have strengthened our organisation to be able to deliver complete power supply solutions. In spite of the COVID-19 backdrop a further strengthening of industry and consumer demand for alternative sources of energy continues to be evident in the period under review. Proton Motor´s technology offer continues to mature to remain aligned with this growing demand and supports the continuing commercialisation process of the group. This is evidenced by order intake in Q1 2022, which amounted to 41% of the total order intake for the year 2021. The potential sales order and production pipeline remains strong as at the date of this report.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Total order intake in 2021 of £2,800k (2020: £7,300k, including a single large multi-year framework agreement announced in Q1 2020 amounting to £4,500k, which was not repeated in 2021).
  • At the end of April 2022 the production backlog had a sales value of £3,200k. The fulfilment of this backlog will result in deliveries of varying configurations of fuel cell systems and also service maintenance charges to customers both in 2022 and 2023.
  • 49% of order intake in 2021 (2020: 76%) are derived from the stationary segment with other orders being spread across the mobile, maritime, rail and engineering segments. Notable orders announced throughout the year included:
    o Multiple orders from GKN Hydrogen for our S8 Fuel Cell System
    o An MoU signed with Electra Commercial Vehicles Limited to act as system integrator to integrate Proton Motor fuel cells into the Electra truck portfolio followed by an initial order
    o Further order from E-Trucks Europe for seven HyRange 43 hydrogen fuel cell systems
    o Agreement with Torqeedo GmbH ("Torqeedo") for the Marine segment
  • Having implemented from the onset all recommended protective measures at its factory in Puchheim, to date Proton Motor has not been affected by COVID-19 though there have been several isolated cases of COVID-19 amongst the Company staff as at the date of the report. Whilst our staff have had to maintain social distancing and other recommended measures to protect themselves against the virus, our factory in Puchheim remained and remains fully operational and our production capacity has been unaffected, thus being able to focus on manufacturing and delivering the above mentioned order intake.
  • Sales in 2021 were £2,771 (2020: £1,893k), representing an annual increase of 46%.
  • Positive Gross Profit of £425k (2020: negative gross loss of £(83k))
  • Excluding the impact of the embedded derivative together with exchange losses, the operating loss in 2021 was £9,121k vs. £7,128k in 2020 which is in line with our budgeted expectations. The increased loss resulted principally from further investment in the technical development area, in support staff and infrastructure.
  • The embedded derivative is a non-operating,non-cash item, required by IFRS financial reporting, which is based on gauging the potential effects of partial convertible interest on loan financing. Due to the waiver of convertible interest on loan financing the source of the embedded derivative no longer exists, so that the entire liability relating to the derivative has been reversed, resulting in a substantial one off non-operating gain of £609,200k in 2021.
  • Cash burn from operating activities has increased during the period from £4,700k in 2020 to £8,700k in line with increased investment in staff and technology development. Cash flow is our key financial performance target and our objective is to achieve a positive cash flow in the shortest time possible. Current contracts are quoted with up-front payments reducing reliance on working capital as we continue to invest in our manufacturing capability. The cash position at 31 December 2021 was £2,152k vs. £2,739k at 31 December 2020.

2 Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

Following the year end, existing loan facilities have been increased by a further €12,500k to ensure operational and investment financing into 2023 with a view to accelerating the investment programme in the face of increasing demand.

OUTLOOK

In the year ahead we are focused on progressing the maturity of the group technology offer, ramping up production capacity and exploiting the current potential sales pipeline. The current outlook at the end of 2021 looking into 2022 is more optimistic than that as prevalent at the end of 2020.

I personally thank all our customers who believe in us, our team of committed employees and our shareholders who have the vision to invest in our mission.

Overview

Helmut Gierse

Non-Executive Chairman

Date: 10 June 2022

Strategic Report

Governance

Financial Statements

Additional Information

Proton Motor Power Systems PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2021

3





Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
