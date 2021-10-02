Proton Motor Power : Future topic “Climate Protection & Sustainable Building” with Proton Motor at the IMF Forum 2021

Acting sustainably, building with alternative energies. Increasingly scarce raw materials, the resulting price increase and a high level of environmental awareness influence innovative building designs for private houses as well as in district development.

Ingenieursgesellschaft Meinhardt Fulst GmbH has now invited the experienced Proton Motor sales manager Anne Duval to its IMF Forum on this future topic. In addition to her presentation on hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications, current basics respectively technical expertise on PV/PVT plants and combined heat/power systems were given.

Caption: Anne Duval (1st row, left) at the IMF Forum 2021 in the circle of hosts and speakers._(c) Meinhard Fulst GmbH