Proton Motor Power : Future topic “Climate Protection & Sustainable Building” with Proton Motor at the IMF Forum 2021

10/02/2021 | 03:33am EDT
Acting sustainably, building with alternative energies. Increasingly scarce raw materials, the resulting price increase and a high level of environmental awareness influence innovative building designs for private houses as well as in district development.

Ingenieursgesellschaft Meinhardt Fulst GmbH has now invited the experienced Proton Motor sales manager Anne Duval to its IMF Forum on this future topic. In addition to her presentation on hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications, current basics respectively technical expertise on PV/PVT plants and combined heat/power systems were given.

Caption: Anne Duval (1st row, left) at the IMF Forum 2021 in the circle of hosts and speakers._(c) Meinhard Fulst GmbH

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 07:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -545 M -545 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 196 M 265 M 265 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 12,7%
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-63.86%265
KEYENCE CORPORATION12.03%141 897
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.47%91 831
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.36%64 061
EATON CORPORATION PLC24.28%60 077
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.17.21%56 887