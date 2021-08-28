Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
News 
Summary

Proton Motor Power : Meet us online at the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo Virtual ‘Live'

08/28/2021 | 02:02am EDT
You would like to learn more about the use of fuel cells in the maritime sector?
Register now online for the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo Virtual 'Live' which takes places from 13th -15th September 2021 and and follow the presentation of our Fuel Cell Expert and Project Manager Jan Bochinger: https://www.electricandhybridmarinevirtuallive.com/register.php

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
