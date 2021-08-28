Proton Motor Power : Meet us online at the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo Virtual ‘Live'

You would like to learn more about the use of fuel cells in the maritime sector?

Register now online for the Electric & Hybrid Marine World Expo Virtual 'Live' which takes places from 13th -15th September 2021 and and follow the presentation of our Fuel Cell Expert and Project Manager Jan Bochinger: https://www.electricandhybridmarinevirtuallive.com/register.php

