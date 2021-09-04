Proton Motor Power : Members of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group visited Proton Motor

Proton Motor thanks for the time and interest of the two CDU/CSU Members of the German Parliament, Katrin Staffler and Florian Hahn, for their company visit with us! Sales Manager Matteo Schmid explained the importance of the hydrogen market in the context of climate protection program and renewable energies during the information tour.

Achieving international climate targets as well as with regard to the German government's decision to reduce CO2 emissions by 65 percent by 2030, important players such as hydrogen fuel cell manufacturers need to be more closely integrated into funded technology projects.

Caption: M. Schmid (left) with the visitors at the Proton Motor production site in Puchheim near Munich.