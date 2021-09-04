Log in
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proton Motor Power : Members of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group visited Proton Motor

09/04/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Proton Motor thanks for the time and interest of the two CDU/CSU Members of the German Parliament, Katrin Staffler and Florian Hahn, for their company visit with us! Sales Manager Matteo Schmid explained the importance of the hydrogen market in the context of climate protection program and renewable energies during the information tour.

Achieving international climate targets as well as with regard to the German government's decision to reduce CO2 emissions by 65 percent by 2030, important players such as hydrogen fuel cell manufacturers need to be more closely integrated into funded technology projects.

Caption: M. Schmid (left) with the visitors at the Proton Motor production site in Puchheim near Munich.

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
