  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
News 
Summary

Proton Motor Power : New international studies with automotive hydrogen fuel cells from Proton Motor

03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
As early as 2016, Proton Motor has supplied the international automotive supplier Magna Steyr with an individually designed HyRange® hydrogen fuel cell system for a new hybrid vehicle. This is called the Fuel Cell Range Extended Electric Vehicle - or FC REEV for short (pictured). Unlike a conventional hybrid engine, which relies on a combination of petrol or diesel and electric drive, the FC REEV model is operated both electrically and with hydrogen, thus achieving an emission-free hybrid drive.

Since 2019, the HyRange® drive solution for E-Trucks Europe has been produced - among other things in the context of the EU-funded project REVIVE (Refuse Vehicle Innovation and Validation in Europe) for integration into vehicles for waste collection applications. The growth of the automotive hydrogen fuel cell industry is currently highlighted by two international studies in which Proton Motor's fuel cell technology is presented alongside other big players.

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 12:40:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -528 M -528 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 263 M 345 M 345 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 16,7%
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-19.05%345
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.63%107 069
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-10.98%96 135
EATON CORPORATION PLC-11.27%61 270
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.0.85%55 693
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.64%44 836