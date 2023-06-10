Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  News
  Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:06 2023-06-09 am EDT
9.750 GBX    0.00%
04:00aProton Motor Power : New order for Proton Motor fuel cell power plant “HyShelter®” | Appointment of a new member of the Board of Directors
PU
06/02Proton Motor Power Systems Shares Jump on Fuel Cell Power Plant Contract
MT
06/02Proton Motor Power touts 240KW order for power plant
AN
Summary 
Summary

Proton Motor Power : New order for Proton Motor fuel cell power plant “HyShelter®” | Appointment of a new member of the Board of Directors

06/10/2023 | 04:00am EDT
Proton Motor Fuel Cell's listed holding Proton Motor Power Systems plc, based in England, has announced a new order from the University of Stuttgart for a containerised fuel cell power plant with a capacity of up to 240kW. The HyShelter® plant will be integrated into a large industrial hydrogen research proving ground and is expected to generate power and supply electricity to the grid from the second quarter of 2024. This project fits well the Company's market approach to offer turn-key solutions to its customers. Proton Motor's vision is to support customers providing climate neutral solutions for electricity and heating production. In this respect, Proton Motor`s portfolio addresses applications such as uninterruptible emergency power supply, peak shaving and off grid charging infrastructure.

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Proton Motor Power Systems has also officially announced the appointment of Mr Ali Naini (pictured) to the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Mr Naini (aged 56) is a co-founder and Managing Director of Turquoise International Limited, one of Europe´s longest established financial advisers and investors in climate technologies.
Dr Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor, commented: "As we stand uniquely well placed to take advantage of the acceleration in the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells across multiple markets, we are delighted to welcome Ali Naini to the Board. Ali brings a wealth of finance and commercial experience in the CleanTech sector, developed over a distinguished career and we look forward to his sage counsel at this very exciting time for the Company."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2023 07:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 2,77 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net income 2021 603 M 759 M 759 M
Net Debt 2021 82,4 M 104 M 104 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 152 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 147x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Governmental Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-20.41%191
KEYENCE CORPORATION33.04%119 096
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.41%98 582
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.34%74 658
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.35%48 120
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)18.07%35 347
