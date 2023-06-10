Proton Motor Power : New order for Proton Motor fuel cell power plant “HyShelter®” | Appointment of a new member of the Board of Directors



Proton Motor Fuel Cell's listed holding Proton Motor Power Systems plc, based in England, has announced a new order from the University of Stuttgart for a containerised fuel cell power plant with a capacity of up to 240kW. The HyShelter® plant will be integrated into a large industrial hydrogen research proving ground and is expected to generate power and supply electricity to the grid from the second quarter of 2024. This project fits well the Company's market approach to offer turn-key solutions to its customers. Proton Motor's vision is to support customers providing climate neutral solutions for electricity and heating production. In this respect, Proton Motor`s portfolio addresses applications such as uninterruptible emergency power supply, peak shaving and off grid charging infrastructure.

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Proton Motor Power Systems has also officially announced the appointment of Mr Ali Naini (pictured) to the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Mr Naini (aged 56) is a co-founder and Managing Director of Turquoise International Limited, one of Europe´s longest established financial advisers and investors in climate technologies.

Dr Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor, commented: "As we stand uniquely well placed to take advantage of the acceleration in the adoption of hydrogen fuel cells across multiple markets, we are delighted to welcome Ali Naini to the Board. Ali brings a wealth of finance and commercial experience in the CleanTech sector, developed over a distinguished career and we look forward to his sage counsel at this very exciting time for the Company."