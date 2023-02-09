Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:37:36 2023-02-09 am EST
13.43 GBX   +0.37%
09:21aProton Motor Power : New orders for the emission-free Proton Motor “HyModule® S8” hydrogen fuel system from GKN Hydrogen and UMSTRO
PU
01/31TRADING UPDATES: LifeSafe Holdings, Tissue Regenix see revenue growth
AN
01/31Proton Power Systems Wins Order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Italy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proton Motor Power : New orders for the emission-free Proton Motor “HyModule® S8” hydrogen fuel system from GKN Hydrogen and UMSTRO

02/09/2023 | 09:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

Hydrogen is rated as the energy carrier of the future and as the "oil of tomorrow": New orders for the Proton Motor "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell system

| GKN Hydrogen Italy ordered 15 fuel cell systems for integration into its "HY2" power plant based on renewable resources. |

| 18 "HyModule® S8" units will be produced for various "UMSTRO" projects for use in emergency power and combined heat. |

Puchheim near Munich, February 9, 2023- The transformation process in energy supply is determined by the phase-out of nuclear energy, the decisions of the Paris Climate Conference of 2015 and the need for energy independence. The fuel cell expert from the Munich Metropolitan region, "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" (www.proton-motor.de),has now received two new ordersfor the "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell system. The emission-freehigh-tech product from the Hy-brand portfolio for stationary applications is designed for the autonomous provision of energy and heat. "GKN Hydrogen Italy S.r.l." (www.gknhydrogen.com) - as part of GKN, the Aerospace, Automotive and Powder Metallurgy international business controlled by Melrose Industries plc. - placed an order for an additional 15 "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell systems. Taking into account previous orders, GKN Hydrogen has now ordered 46 "HyModule® S8" units in total from Proton Motor. The company continues to integrate the Proton Motor technology in its "HY2" energy systems. The "green" power plant "HY2" based on renewable resources is a development using an innovative metal hydride storage solution. Its applications include IT back-up systems, off- grid power generation and plug-in electric car charging station.

UMSTRO is a specialist in modular energy cells for sustainable power generation

Furthermore, Proton Motor`s existing customer "UMSTRO GmbH" (www.umstro.com) ordered 18 "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell systems for integration into various projects for use in emergency power and combined heat and power applications. Of the eighteen systems ordered, two systems of 8.4kW each are intended for the municipal housing company "Euskirchener Baugesellschaft mbH", with which UMSTRO is developing a new energy self-sufficientmulti-family house. An additional ten units are intended for use as decentralised and decarbonised energy supply solutions and the remaining six systems are to be produced for stock. UMSTRO is a specialistin modular energy cells for sustainable power generation from renewable energies with state-of-the-arthydrogen storage solutions. In 2021, Proton Motor manufactured a "HyModule® S8" system for integration into UMSTRO's modern energy trailer, formally known as the "Mobile Solar FuelCellAggregate".

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (www.proton-motor.de):

For a quarter of a century, "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" has been Europe`s expert in climate-neutral energy generation with CleanTech innovations and in this field, it has specialised in emission-free hydrogen fuel cells developed and manufactured in-house. The corporate focus is on stationary applications such as emergency power for critical infrastructures and mobility solutions such as back-to-base applications. In addition, the CO2-balanced customised or standard and hybrid systems are used in the automotive, maritime and rail sectors. Proton Motor`s new automated series production plant was inaugurated in September 2019 by the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy.

The internationally active technology market leader with two production sites within the Munich metropolitan region, which currently employs more than 100 people under the CEO management of Dr Faiz Nahab, is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of "Proton Motor Power Systems plc", based in England. Since October 2006, the parent company's "Green Energy" share has been listed on the London Stock Exchange with simultaneous trading in Frankfurt/Main (ticker symbol: "PPS" / WKN: A3DAJ9 / ISIN: GB00BP83GZ24).

Point of contact at Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, Benzstrasse 7, D-82178Puchheim, www.proton-motor.de:Ariane Guenther | Head of Public Relations

a.guenther@proton-motor.de +49 / (0)89 / 127 62 65-96

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 14:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
09:21aProton Motor Power : New orders for the emission-free Proton Motor “HyModule® S8&rdq..
PU
01/31TRADING UPDATES: LifeSafe Holdings, Tissue Regenix see revenue growth
AN
01/31Proton Power Systems Wins Order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Systems in Italy
MT
01/31Proton Motor Power Systems plc Announces That It Has Received A Further Order from GKN ..
CI
01/26TRADING UPDATES: Proton wins order; Caerus Mineral sells assets
AN
01/26Proton Motor Power Systems Gets Order for 18 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems from Umstro
MT
01/26Proton Motor Power : Power generation specialist UMSTRO orders 18 emission-free “HyM..
PU
01/26Proton Motor Power Systems Receives an Order from UMSTRO GmbH for 18 ‘HyModule S8&..
CI
01/16Proton Motor Power : The green movement for #cleanenergy on Electra`s “Road to Hydro..
PU
2022Eu Project Revive : City of Antwerp welcomes first hydrogen-powered municipal waste collec..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,77 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
Net income 2021 603 M 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2021 82,4 M 99,5 M 99,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 208 M 251 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 147x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Governmental Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC9.18%251
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.74%111 728
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.66%88 488
EATON CORPORATION PLC7.60%67 164
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.48%50 854
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)12.05%34 607