Proton Motor Power : New orders for the emission-free Proton Motor “HyModule® S8” hydrogen fuel system from GKN Hydrogen and UMSTRO

MEDIA RELEASE

Hydrogen is rated as the energy carrier of the future and as the "oil of tomorrow": New orders for the Proton Motor "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell system

| GKN Hydrogen Italy ordered 15 fuel cell systems for integration into its "HY2" power plant based on renewable resources. |

| 18 "HyModule® S8" units will be produced for various "UMSTRO" projects for use in emergency power and combined heat. |

Puchheim near Munich, February 9, 2023- The transformation process in energy supply is determined by the phase-out of nuclear energy, the decisions of the Paris Climate Conference of 2015 and the need for energy independence. The fuel cell expert from the Munich Metropolitan region, "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" (www.proton-motor.de),has now received two new ordersfor the "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell system. The emission-freehigh-tech product from the Hy-brand portfolio for stationary applications is designed for the autonomous provision of energy and heat. "GKN Hydrogen Italy S.r.l." (www.gknhydrogen.com) - as part of GKN, the Aerospace, Automotive and Powder Metallurgy international business controlled by Melrose Industries plc. - placed an order for an additional 15 "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell systems. Taking into account previous orders, GKN Hydrogen has now ordered 46 "HyModule® S8" units in total from Proton Motor. The company continues to integrate the Proton Motor technology in its "HY2" energy systems. The "green" power plant "HY2" based on renewable resources is a development using an innovative metal hydride storage solution. Its applications include IT back-up systems, off- grid power generation and plug-in electric car charging station.

UMSTRO is a specialist in modular energy cells for sustainable power generation

Furthermore, Proton Motor`s existing customer "UMSTRO GmbH" (www.umstro.com) ordered 18 "HyModule® S8" hydrogen fuel cell systems for integration into various projects for use in emergency power and combined heat and power applications. Of the eighteen systems ordered, two systems of 8.4kW each are intended for the municipal housing company "Euskirchener Baugesellschaft mbH", with which UMSTRO is developing a new energy self-sufficientmulti-family house. An additional ten units are intended for use as decentralised and decarbonised energy supply solutions and the remaining six systems are to be produced for stock. UMSTRO is a specialistin modular energy cells for sustainable power generation from renewable energies with state-of-the-arthydrogen storage solutions. In 2021, Proton Motor manufactured a "HyModule® S8" system for integration into UMSTRO's modern energy trailer, formally known as the "Mobile Solar FuelCellAggregate".