Proton Motor Power : Off-grid Hy-brand products from Proton Motor Fuel Cell in high demand_Follow-up order from subsidiary of Shell Group for two HyShelter® power plants

MEDIA RELEASE

Off-gridHy-brand products from Proton Motor Fuel Cell in high demand: Follow-up order from subsidiary of Shell Group for two HyShelter® power plants

| After initial order in 2021, containerised hydrogen fuel cell hybrid systems will once again power mobile refuelling units for trucks. |

| Stationary Proton Motor portfolio for infrastructural and decentralised application solutions is the focus of trade fair activities in the second half of 2023. |

Puchheim near Munich, June 12, 2023- The European premium supplier of emission-free hydrogen fuel cells "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" (https://www.proton-motor.de) has received an order from "Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH", a subsidiary of the international energy Group "Shell", for two containerised hydrogen fuel cell hybrid systems of the type "HyShelter® 240" for the power supply of off-grid mobile refuelling units for trucks. The hydrogen-based HyShelter® power plant is suitable for a very wide range of stationary applications. Typical applications are off-grid installations to ensure a safe and clean energy supply where there is no or insufficient electrical infrastructure. It can either be a permanently installed or in a transportable design. Another important application is the "Emergency Power Supply Market", forwhere the HyShelter® is capable of replacing large battery banks or Diesel Gensets with a clean energy source. Examples include data centres, process industry, municipal utilities, hospitals and other CRITIS facilities. Proton Motor's innovative technology is fully reflected in the HyShelter® respectively in the Hy-brand portfolio of solutions for infrastructural applications. These include, in particular, the "HyFrame® S21 / S28 / S36 / S43" as a modular hydrogen fuel cell system for universal stationary applications in fourpower classes as well as the integration-ready product "HyModule® S4 / S8" for alternative power generation.

HyShelter® 240 arrangement with battery energy storage mounted on trailer platform

In 2021, Proton Motor successfully delivered the first fuel cell power plant of this type to Shell. The energy supply is provided by the containerised HyShelter® 240 on a trailer transport platform. The 20-foot,

18,000-kilogram HyShelter® 240 container was mounted on a trailer platform to provide off-grid power to a transportable pressurised hydrogen filling station. The core components of the power plant are threeProton Motor "HyFrame®" fuel cell systems, each with an installed fuel cell power of 43kW. They can be operated individually or together, so that in combination with a battery energy storage system for 400 VAC grid connection, a large power range from 6kW up to 240kW can be achieved.