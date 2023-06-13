Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
2023-06-13
9.724 GBX   -0.27%
Proton Motor Power : Off-grid Hy-brand products from Proton Motor Fuel Cell in high demand_Follow-up order from subsidiary of Shell Group for two HyShelter® power plants

06/13/2023 | 04:22am EDT
MEDIA RELEASE

Off-gridHy-brand products from Proton Motor Fuel Cell in high demand: Follow-up order from subsidiary of Shell Group for two HyShelter® power plants

| After initial order in 2021, containerised hydrogen fuel cell hybrid systems will once again power mobile refuelling units for trucks. |

| Stationary Proton Motor portfolio for infrastructural and decentralised application solutions is the focus of trade fair activities in the second half of 2023. |

Puchheim near Munich, June 12, 2023- The European premium supplier of emission-free hydrogen fuel cells "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" (https://www.proton-motor.de) has received an order from "Shell Deutschland Oil GmbH", a subsidiary of the international energy Group "Shell", for two containerised hydrogen fuel cell hybrid systems of the type "HyShelter® 240" for the power supply of off-grid mobile refuelling units for trucks. The hydrogen-based HyShelter® power plant is suitable for a very wide range of stationary applications. Typical applications are off-grid installations to ensure a safe and clean energy supply where there is no or insufficient electrical infrastructure. It can either be a permanently installed or in a transportable design. Another important application is the "Emergency Power Supply Market", forwhere the HyShelter® is capable of replacing large battery banks or Diesel Gensets with a clean energy source. Examples include data centres, process industry, municipal utilities, hospitals and other CRITIS facilities. Proton Motor's innovative technology is fully reflected in the HyShelter® respectively in the Hy-brand portfolio of solutions for infrastructural applications. These include, in particular, the "HyFrame® S21 / S28 / S36 / S43" as a modular hydrogen fuel cell system for universal stationary applications in fourpower classes as well as the integration-ready product "HyModule® S4 / S8" for alternative power generation.

HyShelter® 240 arrangement with battery energy storage mounted on trailer platform

In 2021, Proton Motor successfully delivered the first fuel cell power plant of this type to Shell. The energy supply is provided by the containerised HyShelter® 240 on a trailer transport platform. The 20-foot,

18,000-kilogram HyShelter® 240 container was mounted on a trailer platform to provide off-grid power to a transportable pressurised hydrogen filling station. The core components of the power plant are threeProton Motor "HyFrame®" fuel cell systems, each with an installed fuel cell power of 43kW. They can be operated individually or together, so that in combination with a battery energy storage system for 400 VAC grid connection, a large power range from 6kW up to 240kW can be achieved.

Proton Motor's participation in "Hydrogen Technology Expo" and "European Hydrogen Week"

The official announcement of the current Shell order - for the planned completion in the first quarter of 2024 - by the listed Proton Motor Holding took place after the successful participation in "Hydrogen & FuelCells" as part of the Hanover World Fair 2023. Proton Motor Fuel Cell is already preparing for new hydrogen trade fair activities in the second half of the year with a focus on the stationary market segment.According to preliminary planning in this regard, the Proton Motor premium product "HyModule®" for emission-free energy supply based on renewable resources is to be exhibited as a demonstration object in Bremen in September at the "Hydrogen Technology Expo" as well as during the "European Hydrogen Week" in Brussels in November and also at the December event "Hydrogen Dialogue" in Nuremberg.

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (https://www.proton-motor.de):

For a quarter of a century, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH has been Europe`s expert in climate-neutral energy generation with CleanTech innovations and in this field, it has specialised in emission-free hydrogen fuel cells developed and manufactured inhouse. The corporate focus is on stationary applications such as independant power supply solutions for critical infrastructures. In addition, the CO2-balanced customised or standard and hybrid systems are used in the automotive, maritime and rail sectors.

The internationally active technology key player from Bavaria, which currently employs more than 120 people under the CEO management of Dr Faiz Nahab, is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of "Proton Motor Power Systems plc", based in England. Since October 2006, the parent company's "Green Energy" share has been listed on the London Stock Exchange with simultaneous trading in Frankfurt/Main (ticker symbol: "PPS" / WKN: A3DAJ9 / ISIN: GB00BP83GZ24).

Point of contact at Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, Benzstrasse 7, D-82178Puchheim, www.proton-motor.de:Ariane Guenther | Head of Public Relations

a.guenther@proton-motor.de +49 / 89 / 127 62 65-96

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 08:21:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
