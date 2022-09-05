Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:25 2022-09-05 am EDT
11.34 GBX   -6.52%
Proton Motor Power : Three Proton Motor “HyFrame® S36” to WILO SE delivered for integration into H₂Powerplant

09/05/2022 | 04:50am EDT
| Multinational technology Group develops hydrogen plant at its headquarters in Dortmund. |
| Brand product is an innovative modular hydrogen fuel cell system in the stationary segment. |

For the Dortmund-based Group WILO SE as a global player in the pump sector, the European hydrogen fuel cell market leader Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH has produced its emission-free high-tech innovation HyFrame® S36 (pictured). The total of three orders has already been delivered. The modular and universally applicable HyFrame® S36 systems will be integrated as components into Wilo's planned H₂Powerplant, with which a way is cleared for more green energy.

Decentralised and decarbonised energy supply
As part of the new H₂Powerplant, the hydrogen fuel cell solution HyFrame® supports the climate-neutral production of storable electricity and heat. Proton Motor also accompanies the commissioning of the three systems with engineering know-how. In autumn 2021, three HyFrame® S43 were arranged as the core of the mobile Proton Motor container power plant HyShelter®. In addition, the infrastructural emergency power supply for a Swiss road tunnel is ensured with the HyFrame® unit.

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2,77 M - -
Net income 2021 603 M - -
Net Debt 2021 82,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 188 M 218 M -
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 147x
Nbr of Employees 100
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-42.26%218
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.04%88 797
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-29.90%67 329
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.55%54 687
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.07%48 339
NIDEC CORPORATION-33.29%37 023