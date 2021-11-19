Proton Motor Power : We are “Enlit” – Proton Motor at Europe's largest end-to-end power and energy event

This year`s leading trade fair Enlit Europe 2021 focuses on decarbonisation in the energy sector and how companies are accelerating the European energy transition. Conventional and renewable generation markets are playing a significant role, however, it is hydrogen that is creating the most interest for innovations and applications.

As long-standing member of Hydrogen Europe, Proton Motor is therefore very proud to exhibit three days in Milan as a partner of the Hydrogen Europe Zone. With our products - such as the new hydrogen fuel cell power plant HyShelter 240 kW - we want to manage the chances of renewable energies for the industrial sector.

Stay tuned to HyShelter - CU next week!