Proton Motor Power : We are “Enlit” – Proton Motor at Europe's largest end-to-end power and energy event

This year`s leading trade fair Enlit Europe 2021 focuses on decarbonisation in the energy sector and how companies are accelerating the European energy transition. Conventional and renewable generation markets are playing a significant role, however, it is hydrogen that is creating the most interest for innovations and applications.
As long-standing member of Hydrogen Europe, Proton Motor is therefore very proud to exhibit three days in Milan as a partner of the Hydrogen Europe Zone. With our products - such as the new hydrogen fuel cell power plant HyShelter 240 kW - we want to manage the chances of renewable energies for the industrial sector.
Stay tuned to HyShelter - CU next week!
Disclaimer
Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 11:53:08 UTC.