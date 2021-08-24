Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
Proton Motor Power : and Aumann AG agree on cooperation for the series production of hydrogen fuel cells

08/24/2021
The current report of the Climate Council (IPCC) makes it clear that the reduction of greenhouse gases is essential to counter climate change. Hydrogen is one of the building blocks for reducing CO2 emissions. As Europe's leading designer, developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells and electric hybrid systems, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH has been an expert in mobile and stationary applications based on renewable resources for over 20 years. For the new cooperation with Aumann AG, the worldwide supplier of special machines, agreements have now been reached that essentially define the expansion of series production of hydrogen fuel cells.

Decisive here are the whereabouts and use of the fuel cell stack production plant at Proton Motor. Since 2017, this innovative technology has been projected together with Aumann as part of the EU programme Fit-4-AMandA (Fit for Automatic Manufacturing and Assembly) with financing from the agency 'FCH JU' (Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking). The so-called 'stack robot' is to expand the production capacity to up to 2,500 fuel cell units per year. In the Proton Motor system, graphite bipolar plate stacks (English for 'stack') are embedded in a module as the core.

Caption: For the next four years after the end of the funded project, it has now been agreed that Aumann will exclusively convert the Fit-4-AMandA machine prototype into an automatic fuel cell stack production plant for series production at Proton Motor.

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 05:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -552 M -552 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 310 M 425 M 425 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-42.86%425
KEYENCE CORPORATION11.72%136 688
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE28.96%99 119
EATON CORPORATION PLC39.39%66 750
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.51%64 188
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.26.54%60 796