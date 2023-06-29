MEDIA RELEASE

Proton Motor "HyShelter®" container power plant ordered by University of Stuttgart

| Spring quarter of 2023 successful for stationary off-grid hydrogen fuel cell solutions. |

Puchheim near Munich, June 29, 2023- "Made in Germany" for achieving global climate targets: The Bavarian hydrogen fuel cell manufacturer "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH"(https://www.proton-motor.de)has been commissioned by the "University of Stuttgart" with the production of a containerised fuel cell power plant. The "HyShelter®" plant with a capacity of up to 240kW will be integrated into a large industrial research site and is expected to generate electricity and feed electricity into the grid from the second quarter of 2024. The background to this subject is the commissioning by the "Federal Ministry of Education and Research" to the University of Stuttgart to set up a hydrogen-based industrial research platform. The aim of the so-called"WAVE-H2 project" is to promote the reduction of CO2 emissions in the industrial sector. Stuttgart's science includes the field of "Energy Technology of the Future", which focuseson the potential of hydrogen for end-to-end decarbonisation.

Sustainable contribution to the energy transition:

HyShelter® is a clean energy source for the emergency power supply market

Proton Motor's vision is to support climate-neutral solutions for power and heat generation and thus make a sustainable contribution to the energy transition. In this context, the Proton Motor portfolio addresses applications such as uninterruptible emergency power supply, peak shaving and off-grid charging infrastructure. Also in the spring quarter of 2023, the European premium supplier of emission-free hydrogen fuel cells announced the new order for two HyShelter® 240 hybrid systems. The off-grid container power plants will power mobile refuelling units for trucks with electricity for a Shell subsidiary. Typical HyShelter® applications are both off-grid and grid-connected installations to ensure a secure energy supply, where there is no or insufficient electrical infrastructure or where power consumption from the grid is to be reduced. It can either be permanently installed or produced in a transportable version. Another important application is the emergency power market, for which the HyShelter® is able to replace large battery banks or diesel generators with a clean energy source. Examples of this are data centers, the process industry, municipal utilities, hospitals and other CRITIS facilities.

