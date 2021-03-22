Log in
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
Proton Motor Power : 4th Follow-up Order from int. Engineering and Aerospace Group

03/22/2021
Proton Motor has now announced the 4th follow-up order from a large international engineering and aerospace group for four additional 'PM Module S8' fuel cell systems for the autonomous provision of energy and heat.

The customer further indicates that there may be further follow up orders to come in the pipeline. Dr. Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor, commented: 'We are delighted to be working with this important customer for the long term and we expect that the relationship will expand to include training and service to support international sales.'

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
