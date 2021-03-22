Proton Motor Power : 4th Follow-up Order from int. Engineering and Aerospace Group

Proton Motor has now announced the 4th follow-up order from a large international engineering and aerospace group for four additional 'PM Module S8' fuel cell systems for the autonomous provision of energy and heat.

The customer further indicates that there may be further follow up orders to come in the pipeline. Dr. Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor, commented: 'We are delighted to be working with this important customer for the long term and we expect that the relationship will expand to include training and service to support international sales.'