Proton Motor Power : Annual Report of Proton Motor Power Systems PLC 2020

OUR VISION

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is a pioneer in hydrogen technology with 20 years of experience. We have set ourselves the goal of designing, manufacturing and assembling sustainable energy solutions for the world of tomorrow in the mobile, maritime, stationary and rail transport sectors, as well as continuously developing them further.

With our Cleantech Competence, we enable our customers to develop energy-sustainable products and use modern technologies.

OUR PROMISE

Our focus in the production of hydrogen fuel cell technologies is on sustainable production to contribute to a better and greener future.

Thus, we aim to improve our understanding of the climate impact of our products and operations, reduce our carbon footprint for products and businesses, and lower our waste and energy consumption. We are constantly doing our best to reduce pollution by recycling, reusing and extending the life of our products and materials.