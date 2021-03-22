Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Proton Motor Power Systems Plc    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proton Motor Power : New Order for PM Module S8_Autonomous supply of energy and heat

03/22/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDIA RELEASE

4th order from engineering and aerospace group for Proton Motor

I Four more PM Module S8 systems for the autonomous provision of energy and heat I I Proton Motor CEO Dr. Nahab points to the long-standing relationship with customer I

Puchheim near Munich, March 22, 2021 - The Bavarian designer, developer and producer of fuel cells and fuel cell electric hybrid solutions with a zero-carbon footprint "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" (www.proton-motor.de) announces that, in line with the announcement made on 23 January 2021, it has received a 4th order from a large international engineering and aerospace group for four more "PM Module S8" fuel cell systems for the autonomous provision of energy and heat.

The customer further indicates that there may be further follow up orders to come in the pipeline. Dr. Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor, commented: "We are delighted to be working with this important customer for the long term and we expect that the relationship will expand to include training and service to support international sales."

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (www.proton-motor.de):

For more than 20 years, Proton Motor has been Germany`s expert in climate-neutral energy generation with cleantech innovations and in this field, it has specialised in emission-free hydrogen fuel cells developed and manufactured in-house. The corporate focus is on stationary applications such as emergency power for critical infrastructures and mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. In addition, the customised or standard hybrid systems are used in the automotive, maritime and rail sectors. The new automated series production plant was put into operation in September 2019.

In addition to CO2-neutral fuel cell solutions, the internationally active technology market leader from Bavaria also offers battery-powered uninterruptible power supply (UPS) via its "SPower" product line. The company, which currently employs 100 people under the CEO management of Dr Faiz Nahab, is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of "Proton Motor Power Systems plc", based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Since October 2006, the parent company's "green energy" share has been listed on the London Stock Exchange with simultaneous trading in Frankfurt/Main (ticker symbol: "PPS" / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

Point of contact at Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, Benzstrasse 7, D-82178 Puchheim,www.proton-motor.de: Ariane Guenther / Head of Public Relationsa.guenther@proton-motor.de+49 / (0)89 / 127 62 65-96

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 17:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
01:21pPROTON MOTOR POWER  : New Order for PM Module S8_Autonomous supply of energy and..
PU
02/18MARITIME SECTOR : Proton Motor is e-SHyIPS project partner
PU
02/18PROTON MOTOR POWER  : PowerWorld magazine features new rail milling train / Fuel..
PU
02/11PROTON MOTOR POWER  : Nomination_Innovation Leben Award_New Advertising Film
PU
02/11PROTON MOTOR POWER  : film after Innovation Leben Award nomination
PU
02/05PROTON MOTOR POWER  : `s Website-GoLive_StasHH-Mission launched
PU
02/05PROTON MOTOR POWER  : New Orders for Proton Motor`s S8 Module
PU
02/05STASHH MISSION LAUNCHED : Proton Motor member of the new European consortium
PU
02/05PROTON MOTOR POWER  : New orders for the PM S8 fuel cell module
PU
02/05SUEDDEUTSCHE ZEITUNG : Fuel Cell Offensive
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,10 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 64,7 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 580 M 805 M 804 M
EV / Sales 2020 307x
EV / Sales 2021 46,9x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float 16,3%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 201,00 GBX
Last Close Price 75,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 168%
Spread / Average Target 168%
Spread / Lowest Target 168%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC7.14%806
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.79%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.55%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION4.51%69 024
EATON CORPORATION PLC10.92%55 555
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.10.10%54 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ