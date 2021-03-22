Proton Motor Power : New Order for PM Module S8_Autonomous supply of energy and heat

MEDIA RELEASE

4th order from engineering and aerospace group for Proton Motor

I Four more PM Module S8 systems for the autonomous provision of energy and heat I I Proton Motor CEO Dr. Nahab points to the long-standing relationship with customer I

Puchheim near Munich, March 22, 2021 - The Bavarian designer, developer and producer of fuel cells and fuel cell electric hybrid solutions with a zero-carbon footprint "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" (www.proton-motor.de) announces that, in line with the announcement made on 23 January 2021, it has received a 4th order from a large international engineering and aerospace group for four more "PM Module S8" fuel cell systems for the autonomous provision of energy and heat.

The customer further indicates that there may be further follow up orders to come in the pipeline. Dr. Faiz Nahab, CEO of Proton Motor, commented: "We are delighted to be working with this important customer for the long term and we expect that the relationship will expand to include training and service to support international sales."

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (www.proton-motor.de):

For more than 20 years, Proton Motor has been Germany`s expert in climate-neutral energy generation with cleantech innovations and in this field, it has specialised in emission-free hydrogen fuel cells developed and manufactured in-house. The corporate focus is on stationary applications such as emergency power for critical infrastructures and mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. In addition, the customised or standard hybrid systems are used in the automotive, maritime and rail sectors. The new automated series production plant was put into operation in September 2019.

In addition to CO2-neutral fuel cell solutions, the internationally active technology market leader from Bavaria also offers battery-powered uninterruptible power supply (UPS) via its "SPower" product line. The company, which currently employs 100 people under the CEO management of Dr Faiz Nahab, is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of "Proton Motor Power Systems plc", based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Since October 2006, the parent company's "green energy" share has been listed on the London Stock Exchange with simultaneous trading in Frankfurt/Main (ticker symbol: "PPS" / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

