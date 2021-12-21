Proton Motor Power : presents cleantech competence at “E-world Energy & Water 2022”

MEDIA RELEASE

Proton Motor presents cleantech competence at "E-world Energy & Water 2022"

| Fuel cell expert as exhibitor of "Bayern Innovativ" joint booth. |

| New hydrogen-based fuel cell power plant "HyShelter 240" delivered. |

| Ma-Hy-Hy mobility project in the current funding program of "Bayern Innovativ". |

Puchheim near Munich, December 20, 2021- Clean hydrogen fuel cell technologies play a key role in the environmentally friendly transition of international industry as part of the "Fit-for-55"package. The need to reduce CO2 emissions in the electricity generation, mobility and thermal energy markets by 2030 opens the way for green transition. The "E-worldEnergy & Water" (www.e-world-essen.com),which takes place from 8 to 10 February 2022at Messe Essen, is the meeting point of the European energy economy in the transformation process. Europe's leading developer and manufacturer of CO2-neutral hydrogen fuel cells, "Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH" (www.proton-motor.de), presents itself as a co-exhibitor at the joint booth (number 117/hall 4) of the "Bayern Innovativ Gesellschaft für Innovation und Wissenstransfer mbH" (www.bayern-innovativ.de) with new zero- emission solutions for the off-grid power supply. In November 2021, the hightech company delivered its latest climate-friendly innovation "HyShelter 240".

The "HyShelter" can be used as a containerized hydrogen fuel cell power plant for the uninterruptible emergency power supply of data centers, municipal utilities, hospitals and other critical public facilities up to the off-gridcharging infrastructure for battery-electricvehicles. With the "HyShelter 240" product novelty, it has been possible to combinethe hydrogen fuel cell technology with the battery storage system from "xlectrix Power GmbH" to form a functional unit that delivers 100 percent green energy in this island application. In addition, the current funding program of "Bayern Innovativ" includes the mobility project "Ma-Hy-Hy"(Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid). It is launched in collaboration with "Torqeedo GmbH" (www.torqeedo.com) for the development of a marine high-voltage hybrid propulsion system with battery and hydrogen fuel cell.

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (www.proton-motor.de):

For more than 20 years, Proton Motor has been Germany`s expert in climate-neutral energy generation with cleantech innovations and in this field, it has specialised in emission-free hydrogen fuel cells developed and manufactured in-house. The corporate focus is on stationary applications such as emergency power for critical infrastructures and mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. In addition, the customised or standard hybrid systems are used in the automotive, maritime and rail sectors. The new automated series production plant was inaugurated in September 2019 by the Bavarian Minister of Economic Affairs.

In addition to CO2-neutral fuel cell solutions, the internationally active technology market leader from Bavaria also offers battery- powered uninterruptible power supply (UPS) via its "SPower" product line. The company, which currently employs more than 100 people under the CEO management of Dr Faiz Nahab, is a wholly owned operating subsidiary of "Proton Motor Power Systems plc", based in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Since October 2006, the parent company's "green energy" share has been listed on the London Stock Exchange with simultaneous trading in Frankfurt/Main (ticker symbol: "PPS" / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

