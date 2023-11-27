Proton Motor Power Systems PLC - London-based designer and producer of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid systems - Completes follow-up order for 15 HYmodule S8 systems to customer GKN Hydrogen Italy SRL, which was first received back in January, bringing its total delivery of its fuel systems to GKN to 46. HYmodule S8 system is an "emission-free high-tech product for stationary applications and is designed for the autonomous provision of energy and heat," it says. Chief Executive Officer Faiz Nahab comments that the completion of the follow-on order "reaffirms that the company is rapidly progressing the commercialisation of our hydrogen fuel cell technology, and our recognition as a leader in this industry." Also wins an EUR300,000 grant from the German government for the development of a "modular, renewable and self-sufficient energy supply using hydrogen technology."

Current stock price: 4.99 pence, up 5.1%

12-month change: down 59%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

