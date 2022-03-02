Log in
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
Proton Motor is project manager for new “UltraPress” project: Process optimisation in fuel cell series production

03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
| Planned automation of the inductive hot pressing of electrically conductive compound materials for the production of bipolar plates for the energy transition. |

State-of-the-art technology developments are a prerequisite for the success of the energy transition and for achieving climate goals. The UltraPress research object is used for the production of graphite-based bipolar plates for NT-PEM fuel cells (low-temperature polymer electrolyte). With regard to the high cost and time savings, the manufacturing process is to be further developed and converted into a series production in the follow-up project UltraPress2. Since its official launch in October 2021, it has received four years of funding from the programme of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy.

Direct partners belonging to the project consortium are Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH as project manager, Boyke Press Technology GmbH, Eisenhuth GmbH & Co. KG, Runkel Fertigteilbau GmbH and the Institute for Design and Production in Precision Engineering of the University of Stuttgart (IKFF) plus the Center for Fuel Cell Technology (ZBT) as well as companies are associated such as MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG and eldec Induction GmbH.

Caption:UltraPress2 tool setup with induction coil, cooling concept and steel boom with integrated flow field._(c) IKFF of the University of Stuttgart

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,52 M 2,52 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -537 M -537 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 290 M 386 M 386 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-10.95%386
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.10%114 276
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-22.90%84 093
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.72%58 404
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.05%53 169
NIDEC CORPORATION-25.48%51 152