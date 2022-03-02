Proton Motor is project manager for new “UltraPress” project: Process optimisation in fuel cell series production
03/02/2022 | 04:47am EST
| Planned automation of the inductive hot pressing of electrically conductive compound materials for the production of bipolar plates for the energy transition. |
State-of-the-art technology developments are a prerequisite for the success of the energy transition and for achieving climate goals. The UltraPress research object is used for the production of graphite-based bipolar plates for NT-PEM fuel cells (low-temperature polymer electrolyte). With regard to the high cost and time savings, the manufacturing process is to be further developed and converted into a series production in the follow-up project UltraPress2. Since its official launch in October 2021, it has received four years of funding from the programme of the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy.
