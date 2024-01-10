Proton Motor Power Systems PLC - London-based designer and producer of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid systems - Announces introduction of new HyModule S4 fuel cell system solution. Product offers "a simple 'plug and play' solution for markets seeking an emission-free energy source alternative to traditional diesel and natural gas generators." It uses Proton Motor's proprietary HyStack 200 technology. Company says product line extension responds to sustained interest in hydrogen-powered technology, and leaves it well-positioned for commercialisation and to capitalise on predicted demand.

Chief Executive Officer Faiz Nahab says: "The successful presentation of this new product reaffirms the company's commitment to commercialisation, through the continuous development and refinement of our hydrogen technology, as well as the increasing interest in innovative hydrogen technology to support the energy transition."

Current stock price: 5.58 pence, up 6.2% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 54%

