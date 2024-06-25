Proton Motor Power Systems PLC - London-based designer and producer of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid systems - Announces follow-up order for a complete hydrogen fuel cell emergency power system from DB Bahnbau Gruppe, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn AG. This newly ordered system will be integrated into the same railway control centre as the system that was handed over on May 16 in the greater Berlin area.

Chief Executive Officer Faiz Nahab says: "This follow-up order from DB Bahnbau Gruppe further proves the quality of Proton Motors' systems and its customer support and orientation. The order comes shortly after receiving serial and operational approval, a successful site acceptance test and hand over to our long-standing customer, DB Bahnbau Gruppe."

Current stock price: 2.20 pence

12-month change: down 75%

