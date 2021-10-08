Log in
    PPS   GB00B140Y116

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
Self-sufficient power supply: Proton Motor fuel cell integrated into mobile “green” energy trailer

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
| Innovative sandwich box solution has the potential to establish itself in civil protection. |

Proton Motor congratulates its customer and partner, Euskirchen-based UMSTRO GmbH (www.umstro.com), on the successful realization of the new "energy trailer". This system is a mobile power supply as an environmentally friendly variant of comparable generator sets. Thanks also to the client of the green "sandwich box trailer", which represents an intelligent combination of renewable energy sources: The Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research as the Garmisch-Partenkirchen location of KIT (Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, www.kit.edu).

With regard to the power supply of measuring stations in productive field use - as is currently the part of the MOSES project (Modular Observation Solutions for Earth Systems) - the development of a CO2-free, transportable and self-sufficient energy supply system was necessary. During the approximately one-year design phase, UMSTRO integrated Proton Motor`s hydrogen fuel cell PM Module S8 with an output of 8.4 kW as a component together with a 10 kWh battery storage system and the photovoltaic modules (approx. 3 kWp) in an individual hybrid solution. This ensures year-round operation for the institute for power supply with at least 2.5 kW continuous power.

Caption: Proton Motor Sales Expert Anne Duval (center) at the official commissioning at the end of September together with customers and project partners_(c) MFrenz/KIT Campus Alpin

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
