The Road to Hydrogen: Electra`s World-first with Proton Motor Fuel Cell

The UK company Electra Commercial Vehicles is presenting a world-first in hydrogen! The refrigerated hydrogen Fuel Cell Battery electric Vehicle (FCBeV) has hit the road in Stockton on Tees. A major supermarket client in the North East will trial the truck over the next few months as part of the "Tees Valley Hydrogen Vehicle Project". The hydrogen fuel cell electric fridge truck is fitted with Electra Drive line, Proton Motor Fuel Cell, Solomon Bodywork and a Carrier Fridge Unit on an Iveco Glider chassis.

In June 2021, Proton Motor announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electra to develop the zero-emission fuel cell truck market in the UK and Ireland. Under the MoU, Electra will act as system integrator to integrate Proton Motor's fuel cell systems into their existing electric truck portfolio.

Caption: The new FCBeV truck type on trial is a fully integrated zero-emission vehicle._(c) Electra Commercial Vehicles