  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:35:20 am EDT
15.00 GBX   +1.69%
The Road to Hydrogen: Electra`s World-first with Proton Motor Fuel Cell

04/20/2022 | 12:07pm EDT
The UK company Electra Commercial Vehicles is presenting a world-first in hydrogen! The refrigerated hydrogen Fuel Cell Battery electric Vehicle (FCBeV) has hit the road in Stockton on Tees. A major supermarket client in the North East will trial the truck over the next few months as part of the "Tees Valley Hydrogen Vehicle Project". The hydrogen fuel cell electric fridge truck is fitted with Electra Drive line, Proton Motor Fuel Cell, Solomon Bodywork and a Carrier Fridge Unit on an Iveco Glider chassis.

In June 2021, Proton Motor announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electra to develop the zero-emission fuel cell truck market in the UK and Ireland. Under the MoU, Electra will act as system integrator to integrate Proton Motor's fuel cell systems into their existing electric truck portfolio.

Caption: The new FCBeV truck type on trial is a fully integrated zero-emission vehicle._(c) Electra Commercial Vehicles

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 16:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,46 M 2,46 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -524 M -524 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 229 M 297 M 297 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-29.76%297
KEYENCE CORPORATION-24.24%103 268
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.39%84 450
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.61%58 245
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.08%56 840
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.64%39 259