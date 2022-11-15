Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-15 am EST
11.13 GBX    0.00%
01:22pTransformation Summit : How Proton Motor hydrogen fuel cells are supporting an circular energy and recycling economy
PU
06:32aProton Motor Power : Bavarian industry explores hydrogen economy in the Sultanate of Oman accompanied by H2 player Proton Motor
PU
11/14From A Shareholder To A Stakeholder Economy : Summit “Supply Chain & Logistics” | Proton Motor Case Study on Nov. 25 at 1.30 pm
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transformation Summit: How Proton Motor hydrogen fuel cells are supporting an circular energy and recycling economy

11/15/2022 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today's global crisis scenarios and shocks over the last few years have shown how exposed supply chains can be to disruption, highlighting the increased importance of supply chains and logistics both at a Board Level and more widely to consumers and society. This is driving companies to accelerate their digitalization ambitions in response and raising the importance of resilient and sustainable supply chains.

This Keynotion event will bring together leaders in supply chain and logistics to address these topics. The participants learn from peers and industry insiders on how to accelerate digital adoption. At the transformation summit, Proton Motor Sales Manager and expert for stationary applications, Anne Duval, will present the case study on How hydrogen fuel cells of Proton Motor are supporting the building and integrating into an circular energy and recycling economy on Friday 25 Nov. at 1:30 pm.
The environmental and energy crisis is forcing the society and the economy to transform into emission-free energy systems and circular economy. Hydrogen and the combination with fuel cells - as offered by Proton Motor in its product portfolio (image) since 1998 - are building blocks for a circular energy economy.
The presentation was originally by Manfred Limbrunner (Proton Motor Director "Governmental Affairs & Communication").

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 18:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
01:22pTransformation Summit : How Proton Motor hydrogen fuel cells are supporting an circular en..
PU
06:32aProton Motor Power : Bavarian industry explores hydrogen economy in the Sultanate of Oman ..
PU
11/14From A Shareholder To A Stakeholder : Summit “Supply Chain & Logistics” | Pro..
PU
10/24Proton Motor increases production area seven-fold with lease agreement
AN
10/24Proton Power Systems Signs Lease For New Production Facility
MT
10/24Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Announces New Production Facility to Significantly Expan..
CI
10/19Proton Motor Power : “Marine Technology Reporter” on world`s first H2 drone ve..
PU
09/29Proton Motor Power Systems plc Announces Department Changes & Leadership Appointments
CI
09/28Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30..
CI
09/06Proton Power Supplies Emission-free Systems To German Pump Maker WILO
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,77 M 3,25 M 3,25 M
Net income 2021 603 M 707 M 707 M
Net Debt 2021 82,4 M 96,7 M 96,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,54x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 205 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2020 312x
EV / Sales 2021 147x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director & Director-Governmental Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-47.02%202
KEYENCE CORPORATION-16.52%104 234
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-18.16%80 981
EATON CORPORATION PLC-6.49%64 288
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.96%56 049
NIDEC CORPORATION-34.46%36 276