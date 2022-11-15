Transformation Summit: How Proton Motor hydrogen fuel cells are supporting an circular energy and recycling economy

Today's global crisis scenarios and shocks over the last few years have shown how exposed supply chains can be to disruption, highlighting the increased importance of supply chains and logistics both at a Board Level and more widely to consumers and society. This is driving companies to accelerate their digitalization ambitions in response and raising the importance of resilient and sustainable supply chains.

This Keynotion event will bring together leaders in supply chain and logistics to address these topics. The participants learn from peers and industry insiders on how to accelerate digital adoption. At the transformation summit, Proton Motor Sales Manager and expert for stationary applications, Anne Duval, will present the case study on How hydrogen fuel cells of Proton Motor are supporting the building and integrating into an circular energy and recycling economy on Friday 25 Nov. at 1:30 pm.

The environmental and energy crisis is forcing the society and the economy to transform into emission-free energy systems and circular economy. Hydrogen and the combination with fuel cells - as offered by Proton Motor in its product portfolio (image) since 1998 - are building blocks for a circular energy economy.

The presentation was originally by Manfred Limbrunner (Proton Motor Director "Governmental Affairs & Communication").