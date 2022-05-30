Zero-Emission Navigation: Proton Motor at Marine World Expo with HyShip® Innovation

The Electric and Hybrid Marine World Expo, at which Proton Motor exhibits in Hall 8/Booth no. 1380, is dedicated solely to showcasing the very latest and next-generation electric and hybrid marine charging and propulsion technologies. At the beginning of 2022, the PM HyShip® innovation for the emission-free ZEUS ship type was delivered to the largest European shipbuilding group Fincantieri S.p.A. With Torqeedo GmbH, the Ma-Hy-Hy (Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid) project for a marine high-voltage hybrid propulsion system with battery and hydrogen fuel cell is currently being realised.
Proton Motor for Damen waterbus on the wave of hydrogen
In addition, the two e-SHyIPS partners Proton Motor and Damen Shipyards Group from the Netherlands have recently collaborated to develop a fuel cell system for a new waterbus application. Proton Motor's maritime HyShip® solution meets Damen's specified requirements with the intention of replacing the previous diesel generator.
Caption: A perfect maritime power match with (f.l.t.r.) Thomas Wannemacher (PM Team Leader Certification & Documentation), Erik-Jan Boonen (Damen Principal Research Engineer) and Dr. Nils Baumann (PM Head of Fuel Cell Engineering)._(c) e-SHylPS
