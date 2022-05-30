Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Proton Motor Power Systems Plc
  News
  Summary
    PPS   GB00BP83GZ24

PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC

(PPS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/30 05:34:12 am EDT
12.50 GBX    0.00%
Zero-Emission Navigation: Proton Motor at Marine World Expo with HyShip® Innovation

05/30/2022 | 05:38am EDT
The Electric and Hybrid Marine World Expo, at which Proton Motor exhibits in Hall 8/Booth no. 1380, is dedicated solely to showcasing the very latest and next-generation electric and hybrid marine charging and propulsion technologies. At the beginning of 2022, the PM HyShip® innovation for the emission-free ZEUS ship type was delivered to the largest European shipbuilding group Fincantieri S.p.A. With Torqeedo GmbH, the Ma-Hy-Hy (Marine-Hydrogen-Hybrid) project for a marine high-voltage hybrid propulsion system with battery and hydrogen fuel cell is currently being realised.

Proton Motor for Damen waterbus on the wave of hydrogen
In addition, the two e-SHyIPS partners Proton Motor and Damen Shipyards Group from the Netherlands have recently collaborated to develop a fuel cell system for a new waterbus application. Proton Motor's maritime HyShip® solution meets Damen's specified requirements with the intention of replacing the previous diesel generator.

Caption: A perfect maritime power match with (f.l.t.r.) Thomas Wannemacher (PM Team Leader Certification & Documentation), Erik-Jan Boonen (Damen Principal Research Engineer) and Dr. Nils Baumann (PM Head of Fuel Cell Engineering)._(c) e-SHylPS

Disclaimer

Proton Motor Power Systems plc published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 09:36:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1,89 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net income 2020 -403 M -508 M -508 M
Net Debt 2020 77,6 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,61x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 194 M 244 M 244 M
EV / Sales 2019 285x
EV / Sales 2020 312x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 16,7%
Chart PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Proton Motor Power Systems Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faiz Francois Nahab Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roman Kotlarzewski Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Helmut Gierse Chairman
Sebastian Goldner Director, Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Manfred Limbrunner Director, Director-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROTON MOTOR POWER SYSTEMS PLC-40.48%244
KEYENCE CORPORATION-32.14%93 600
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.90%76 014
EATON CORPORATION PLC-19.10%55 788
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.92%52 501
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.85%37 712