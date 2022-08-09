Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Proud Real Estate PCL
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROUD   TH0797B10Y00

PROUD REAL ESTATE PCL

(PROUD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  09:51 2022-08-09 am EDT
- THB    0.00%
09:36aPROUD REAL ESTATE PCL : Resignation of CFO
PU
08/08PROUD REAL ESTATE PCL : Changing of CFO
PU
08/08Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
SummaryNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proud Real Estate PCL : Resignation of CFO

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resignation of CFO

Security Symbol:

PROUD

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO

Senior Vice President of Accounting and Financial

Department

Title

Miss

Name

Budsabong

Surname

Pansawadi

Effective Date of Termination

01-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Miss. Naruedee Koslathip)

Chief Financial Officer

Authorized Person to Disclose

Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Proud Real Estate pcl published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROUD REAL ESTATE PCL
09:36aPROUD REAL ESTATE PCL : Resignation of CFO
PU
08/08PROUD REAL ESTATE PCL : Changing of CFO
PU
08/08Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/09Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
03/30PROUD REAL ESTATE PCL : To notify the publication of the notice of the Annual General Meet..
PU
02/24Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
02/23Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Passes Resolution to Establish New Subsidiary
CI
2021Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Announces the Establishment of Subsidiary Conv..
CI
2021Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -97,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 103 M 31,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,58x
EV / Sales 2021 672x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pumipat Sinacharoen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anuwat Maytheewibulwut Chairman
Anchalee Bunsongsikul Independent Director
Anucha Sihanatkathakul Executive Director
Verapong Chaiperm Vice Chairman