Proud Real Estate PCL : Resignation of CFO

Headline: Resignation of CFO Security Symbol: PROUD

Announcement Details

Change in CFO / Chief Accounting

The person assuring overall responsibility in accounting and finance (CFO)

Position of CFO Senior Vice President of Accounting and Financial Department Title Miss Name Budsabong Surname Pansawadi Effective Date of Termination 01-Aug-2022 Signature _________________ (Miss. Naruedee Koslathip) Chief Financial Officer Authorized Person to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.