Provaris Energy Ltd is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in developing a portfolio of integrated green hydrogen projects for the regional trade of Asia and Europe, leveraging its compressed hydrogen bulk storage and carrier. The Company is principally involved in the development of hydrogen production, storage and transport projects, including its 100% owned Tiwi Islands Hydrogen Export project in the Northern Territory, Australia, and export projects under collaboration with local Norway Partners. It is engaged in the approval and development processes for its H2Neo carrier and H2Leo Storage Barge for the marine storage and transportation of compressed hydrogen. Its projects include FjordH2 Project with Norwegian Hydrogen AS, Afjord Project with Gen2 Energy AS, Tiwi H2 Project and HyEnergy Export Project. The Company's carriers include H2Neo with approximately 430-ton and H2Max with 2,000-ton capacity, and the H2Leo storage barge with a capacity range of 300 - 600 ton.

Sector Commodity Chemicals