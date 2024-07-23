Provaris Energy Ltd. announced that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3 that effective from 23 July 2024, the Company's Registered Office and Principal Place of Business will change to: Level 14, 234 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.
Provaris Energy Ltd Announces the Change of its Registered Office Address
