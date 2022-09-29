Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Establishes Research Collaboration with University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston to Investigate Pharmaceutical-Grade Small Molecule Immunotherapy Rose Bengal for Wound Healing

KNOXVILLE, TN, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that the Company has initiated a new sponsored research program with Amina El Ayadi, PhD, Assistant Professor, Surgical Sciences Division and Jayson Jay, PhD, Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Jeane B. Kempner Scholar of the Burn, Trauma, and Critical Care Research Laboratory in the Department of Surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston (UTMB) to characterize the effects of Provectus’ proprietary pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium (RBS) on full-thickness cutaneous wounds and during the subsequent phases of wound healing. RBS is the lead member of a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes that is entirely owned by Provectus.



Starting from the Texas City Disaster of 1947, the deadliest industrial accident in U.S. history and one of history’s largest non-nuclear explosions, UTMB clinicians and researchers in the Department of Surgery have developed treatments that improve the survival chances of patients with massive burns, reduce scar formation, and accelerate patient recovery. Many novel treatments discovered by UTMB researchers have been adopted by specialist burn centers around the world. The Department of Surgery’s Burn, Trauma, and Critical Care Research Laboratory is equipped with an array of cutting-edge equipment and technologies that support its research activities, including a dedicated cell culture suite, confocal microscope, flow cytometer, Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System (CLAMS), and bioprinter for 3D cell culture.

Drs. El Ayadi and Jay plan to examine the safety of topically-applied, multi-dosed RBS over the wound healing periods of inflammation and cellular proliferation, determine the efficacy of RBS in a pre-clinical model of wound healing, and elucidate a spatiotemporal immune activation signature over wound healing time in a large animal model of burn and full-thickness cutaneous trauma.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is RBS. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), animal health, tissue regeneration and repair, and wound healing, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of U.S. securities legislation, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on the opinions and estimates of Company management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those described in Item 1A of:

#####

Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (866) 594-5999