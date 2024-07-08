PROVEN Group Limited (PROVEN) wishes to request a further extension from the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) for the publication of its Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

PROVEN anticipates that the submission of its Audited Financial Statements will be made on or before July 12, 2024. This further delay is primarily due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl and the downtime experienced over the past few days.

PROVEN extends its apologies to its investors for any inconvenience caused by this delay.