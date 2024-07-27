- July 27, 2024
- 10:59 am
PROVEN Group Limited (PROVEN) wishes to advise the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) that due to the delay in the receipt of the audited financial statements from subsidiaries and associated entities, this has also resulted in a delay in PROVEN's annual report submission.
PROVEN, therefore, anticipates the submission of its annual report on or before August 31, 2024.
PROVEN extends its apologies to its investors for any inconvenience the delay has caused.
Disclaimer
Proven Investments Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2024 16:03:09 UTC.