PROVEN Group Limited (PROVEN) wishes to advise the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) that due to the delay in the receipt of the audited financial statements from subsidiaries and associated entities, this has also resulted in a delay in PROVEN's annual report submission.

PROVEN, therefore, anticipates the submission of its annual report on or before August 31, 2024.

PROVEN extends its apologies to its investors for any inconvenience the delay has caused.