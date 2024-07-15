PROVEN Investments Limited is a Saint Lucia-based international business company. The Companyâs primary activities are holding of tradable securities for investment purposes and holding equity in investments. Its segments include Wealth Management, Retail Lending, Private Banking, Real Estate and Other and Production and distribution. Wealth Management segment includes financial and related services such as securities brokering, stock brokering, portfolio planning and others. Its Retail Lending segment includes personal and non-personal banking services. Its Private Banking segment includes banking services, deposit accounts, credit and debit cards and cash-collateralized lending. Its Real Estate and Other segment includes real estate investment, real estate development for residential and commercial purposes and other non-trading subsidiaries. Its Production and distribution segment includes the production and distribution of animal feed, dog food, margarine and shortening and others.

Sector Banks