ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/02/2022 | 08:16am EST
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 December 2022

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 2 December 2022, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

   

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 £0.5629,012

  

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate Total
 

£0.562

9,012		 

£5,064.74

e)

Date of the transaction

2 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

   

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 £0.5622,082

  

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate Total
 

£0.562		 

2,082		 

£1,170.08

e)

Date of the transaction

2 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Anna Rinse Kuriakose

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

   

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Issue of shares pursuant to the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 £0.5621,056

  

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate Total
 

£0.562		 

1,056		 

£593.47

e)

Date of the transaction

2 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Roderick Wallace Christie-Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Spouse of Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller, Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

   

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase under Offer for Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 £0.562719

  

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate Total
 

£0.562		 

719		 

£404.08

e)

Date of the transaction

2 December 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


