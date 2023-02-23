Advanced search
    PGOO   GB00B5B7YS03

PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC

(PGOO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-02-23 am EST
51.50 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement Announcement

02/23/2023 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Replacement Announcement

23 February 2023

The Company advises of amendments to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement it released at 17:50 on 20 February 2023. The amendments are to the following sections:

4

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.54618,308

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated PriceAggregated VolumeAggregated Total
£0.54618,308£10,000

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended version, which replaces the announcement released at 17:50 on 20 February 2023 is shown below.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 17 February 2023, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, purchased ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

b)

LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each

   

GB00B5B7YS03

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase under Offer for Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
 £0.54618,308

  

d)

Aggregated information

  Aggregate PriceAggregate VolumeAggregate Total
 

£0.546		 

18,308		 

£10,000

e)

Date of the transaction

17 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


Financials
Sales 2022 28,6 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net income 2022 22,4 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net cash 2022 25,9 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,58x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 154 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Ferdinand Vlessing Chairman
Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss Non-Executive Director
Anna Rinse Kuriakose Non-Executive Director
Roderick Wallace Christie-Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC-2.83%185
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.82%102 944
UBS GROUP AG16.10%66 762
BLACKSTONE INC.22.29%64 564
KKR & CO. INC.19.58%47 800
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)10.19%40 552