ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2022

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

Performance









Unaudited



31 May



2022 Audited



28 February



2022 Pence Pence Net Asset Value per Ordinary share (“NAV”) 64.2 67.3 Dividends paid since class launch (originally as ‘C’ Shares)* 70.7 70.7 Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid since ‘C’ Share class launch) 134.9 138.0

* Dividends paid represents dividends paid in respect of the Original 'C' Shares between their launch in 2006 up until their conversion in 2009 and as Ordinary Shares since the 'C' Share conversion. 'C' Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares on a one for one basis in 2009.

Dividends paid or declared

On 10 June 2022, the Company declared a special dividend of 1.75p per share and proposed a final dividend, for Shareholders’ approval, for the year ended 28 February 2022 of 1.5p per share. Having received approval for the final dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 20 July 2022, both dividends will be paid on 5 August 2022 to Shareholders on the register at 15 July 2022.

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2022

Portfolio summary

Valuation Venture capital investments £’000 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 12,921 Luxury Promise Limited 11,770 Papier Ltd 8,972 Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited) 6,355 Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant) 5,544 Sannpa Limited (t/a Fnatic) 4,811 Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years) 4,241 Been There Done That Global Limited 4,038 Thread, Inc. 3,669 MPB Group Limited 3,461 Other investments 56,195 121,977



Cash at bank 65,815 Other net current liabilities (1,809) Net Assets 185,983

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2022, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.





Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2022

Investment additions

£’000 Mycs GmbH 550 Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX) 1,185 1,735



Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1 March 2022



Disposal



proceeds Gain/(loss)



against



cost Realised



(loss)



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant)* 3,449 17,471 17,464 14,015 (7) Netcall plc 324 336 279 (45) (57) Rapid Charge Grid Limited**



Lupa Foods Limited** 220



37 220



48 220



48 -



11 -



- Exonar Limited 1,602 - - (1,602) - 5,632 18,075 18,011 12,379 (64)

* Loss in period relates to transaction costs incurred upon disposal

**Loan note repayment





Investment activity from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement



£’000 WS Holdco, PBC. (t/a WiredScore) 3,494 Social Value Portal Ltd 1,042 DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc. 734 [Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd] 5,270

Investment disposals

















Cost Market



value at 1 June 2022



Disposal



proceeds Gain/(loss)



against



cost Realised



gain



in period £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 £’000 Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited) 1,083 6,355 6,692 5,609



337 Mycs GmbH 5,038 - - (5,038) - 6,121 6,355 6,692 571 337

Changes to share capital Ordinary



Shares



of 1.6187p each As at 1 March 2022 252,090,729 Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2022 - Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 2022 37,500,491 As at 31 May 2022 289,591,220

In the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement, 3,695,081 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

In addition, 2,275,339 Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022.

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2022 to 31 May 2022 or in the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement.

