Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGOO   GB00B5B7YS03

PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC

(PGOO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/05 11:35:14 am EDT
62 GBX    --.--%
03/31PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/31PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/31PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

04/05/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 

Issue of equity

5 April 2022

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2022 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 January 2022. 9,938,059 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 68.8p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 65.6p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 287,838,735 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


All news about PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
03/31PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/31PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
03/31PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
03/31PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Intention to Utilise Over-Allotment Facility
GL
03/09PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Intention to Utilise Over-Allotment Facility
AQ
02/28PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/28PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
02/11PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Updated Net Asset Value
AQ
02/11PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Interim Management Statement
AQ
02/08PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,8 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net income 2021 14,4 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net cash 2021 36,7 M 48,1 M 48,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,83x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 156 M 205 M 205 M
EV / Sales 2020 -8,29x
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Ferdinand Vlessing Chairman
Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss Non-Executive Director
Anna Rinse Kuriakose Non-Executive Director
Roderick Wallace Christie-Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC5.98%205
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.56%118 932
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.40%91 844
BLACKSTONE INC.0.91%91 450
UBS GROUP AG12.15%67 640
EQT AB (PUBL)-22.41%40 420