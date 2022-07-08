Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGOO   GB00B5B7YS03

PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC

(PGOO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-07-08 am EDT
64.00 GBX    0.00%
06:49aPROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
07/07PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
07/07PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

07/08/2022 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 

Issue of equity

8 July 2022

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 8 July 2022 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the Offer for Subscription that opened on 11 January 2022. 53,212 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 70.5p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 67.3p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 288,171,478 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


All news about PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
06:49aPROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
07/07PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
07/07PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
06/27PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
06/27PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
GL
06/13PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Doc re. Annual Report and Accounts to 28 February 2022
GL
06/10PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Annual Financial Report
GL
06/10PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Annual Financial Report
GL
06/10ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Februar..
CI
04/29PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC : Issue of Equity
GL
More news
Financials ()
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 183 M 220 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Ferdinand Vlessing Chairman
Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss Non-Executive Director
Anna Rinse Kuriakose Non-Executive Director
Roderick Wallace Christie-Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC9.40%220
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-20.50%1 927
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-16.64%1 721
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-59.35%755
PYRAMID AG-26.57%40
DEUTSCHE EFFECTEN- UND WECHSEL-BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT AG-42.06%21