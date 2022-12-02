Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGOO   GB00B5B7YS03

PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC

(PGOO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:19 2022-12-02 am EST
51.50 GBX   -2.83%
08:13aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Issue of Equity
GL
08:13aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Issue of Equity
GL
07:19aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

12/02/2022 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Issue of Equity (DRIS)
2 December 2022

The Company announces that it has on 2 December 2022 allotted 1,204,204 Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.5p per Ordinary Share paid on 2 December 2022.

The shares were issued at 56.2p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 1.5p paid on 2 December 2022).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application is being made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on or around 16 December 2022.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 291,038,691 which is also the total number of voting rights.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


All news about PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
08:13aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Issue of Equity
GL
08:13aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Issue of Equity
GL
07:19aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
07:19aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
07:12aProven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
10/24Proven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
10/24Proven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Transaction in Own Shares
GL
10/19Proven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Statement re. Offer for Subscription
GL
10/12Proven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Doc re. Half-Yearly Report to 31 August 2022
GL
10/12Proven Growth And Income Vct Plc : Half-yearly report
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,6 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2022 22,4 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2022 25,9 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,58x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 154 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
ProVen Growth & Income VCT PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Ferdinand Vlessing Chairman
Natasha Isobel Christie-Miller Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss Non-Executive Director
Anna Rinse Kuriakose Non-Executive Director
Roderick Wallace Christie-Miller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC-9.40%184
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.12%107 540
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-17.83%73 747
BLACKSTONE INC.-34.28%64 234
UBS GROUP AG5.91%57 700
KKR & CO. INC.-29.46%44 709