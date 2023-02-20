Advanced search
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

02/20/2023 | 12:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 

Issue of equity

20 February 2023

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 17 February 2023 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") and pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 6,786,671 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 57.3p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 55.3p per Ordinary Share.

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc also announce an allotment on 20 February 2023 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") and pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 760,996 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 56.6p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 55.3p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 298,165,397 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


