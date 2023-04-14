Advanced search
    PGOO   GB00B5B7YS03

PROVEN GROWTH & INCOME VCT PLC

(PGOO)
2023-04-14
51.50 GBX    0.00%
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Issue of Equity

04/14/2023 | 11:36am EDT
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the “Company”)

Issue of Equity

14 April 2023

The Directors of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc announce an allotment on 14 April 2023 of ordinary shares of 1.6187p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 19 October 2022. 609,397 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 55.5p, based on the latest net asset value of 53.8p per Ordinary Share, being the net asset value as at 30 November 2022 of 55.3p per Ordinary Share less the 1.5p per Ordinary Share dividend paid on 2 December 2022.

Application for the Issue Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 304,559,061 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


