At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc, held on Wednesday 17 July 2024, all resolutions were passed.
Details of the proxy votes in respect of the AGM resolutions which were received by 12.30pm on 15 July 2024, being 48 hours before the time of the AGM (excluding weekends and public holidays), at Beringea LLP are set out below:
Total Votes
For – specific
For – discretion
For - total
Against
Total
Withheld
1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Accounts
11,682,094
543,239
12,225,333
33,040
12,258,373
53,469
95.30%
4.43%
99.73%
0.27%
100.00%
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
11,009,121
600,549
11,609,670
542,887
12,152,557
159,285
90.59%
4.94%
95.53%
4.47%
100.00%
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
10,948,140
672,630
11,620,770
550,282
12,171,052
140,790
89.95%
5.53%
95.48%
4.52%
100.00%
4. To declare the payment of a final dividend of 1.5p
11,766,643
482,538
12,249,181
38,179
12,287,360
24,482
95.76%
3.93%
99.69%
0.31%
100.00%
5. To re-appoint the Auditor
11,314,320
536,907
11,851,227
321,505
12,172,732
139,110
92.95%
4.41%
97.36%
2.64%
100.00%
6. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration
11,565,480
543,239
12,108,719
141,940
12,250,659
61,183
94.41%
4.43%
98.84%
1.16%
100.00%
7. To re-elect Marc Vlessing as a Director
11,327,855
573,362
11,901,217
350,744
12,251,961
59,881
92.46%
4.68%
97.14%
2.86%
100.00%
8. To re-elect Natasha Christie-Miller as a Director
11,167,983
570,557
11,738,540
449,726
12,188,266
123,576
91.63%
4.68%
96.31%
3.69%
100.00%
9. To re-elect Malcolm Moss as a Director
11,425,620
564,225
11,989,845
224,454
12,214,299
97,543
93.54%
4.62%
98.16%
1.84%
100.00%
10. To re-elect Anna Kuriakose as a Director
11,370,998
570,557
11,941,555
283,097
12,224,652
87,190
93.01%
4.67%
97.68%
2.32%
100.00%
11. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
11,007,989
1,147,970
12,155,959
102,163
12,258,122
53,720
89.81%
9.36%
99.17%
0.83%
100.00%
12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
10,455,200
1,328,029
11,783,229
484,927
12,268,156
43,686
85.22%
10.83%
96.05%
3.95%
100.00%
13. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of its shares
11,027,202
1,138,700
12,165,902
116,308
12,282,210
29,632
89.78%
9.27%
99.05%
0.95%
100.00%
A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone 020 7845 7820
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with growth prospects and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments permitted for liquidity management purposes. It is focused on minimizing the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole. It invests in companies at various stages of development, including those requiring capital for expansion, but not in start-ups or in management buy-outs or businesses seeking to use funding to acquire other businesses. Its portfolio comprises approximately 52 investments across various sectors, including business services, media/advertising technology, healthcare, consumer/e-commerce and others. Its investment manager is Beringea LLP.