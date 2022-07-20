Proven Investments : Delay of Annual Report of PROVEN Group Limited (formerly PROVEN Investments Limited)

PROVEN Group Limited (formerly PROVEN Investments Limited) ("PROVEN") wishes to advise the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) that there will be a delay in the publication of Annual Report.

This is due to the delay in the completion of the annual audit review process and finalization of the audited financial statements of its Subsidiaries and the Associated Companies.

PROVEN anticipates the submission of its annual report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 on or before August 19, 2022, in keeping with the extension given by the Jamaica Stock Exchange.