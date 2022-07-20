Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Proven Investments Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PROVEN   JMP792231061

PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PROVEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-18
0.2425 USD   +5.43%
06/30PROVEN INVESTMENTS : PROVEN) Audited Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
06/30Proven Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
06/29PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Dividend Consideration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proven Investments : Delay of Annual Report of PROVEN Group Limited (formerly PROVEN Investments Limited)

07/20/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROVEN Group Limited (formerly PROVEN Investments Limited) ("PROVEN") wishes to advise the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) that there will be a delay in the publication of Annual Report.

This is due to the delay in the completion of the annual audit review process and finalization of the audited financial statements of its Subsidiaries and the Associated Companies.

PROVEN anticipates the submission of its annual report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 on or before August 19, 2022, in keeping with the extension given by the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Proven Investments Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 14:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
06/30PROVEN INVESTMENTS : PROVEN) Audited Financial Statements For The Financial Year Ended Mar..
PU
06/30Proven Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
06/29PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Dividend Consideration
PU
06/06PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Dividend Consideration
PU
06/01PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Delay of Audited Financial Statements of PROVEN Investments Limited
PU
03/21PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Issue of USD-Indexed Bonds
PU
02/15PROVEN INVESTMENTS : PROVEN) Dividend Declaration
PU
02/14PROVEN INVESTMENTS : PROVEN) Unuadited Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter Ended Dece..
PU
02/14Proven Investments Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
02/11PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Appointment of Directors
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85,5 M - -
Net income 2022 12,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 184 M 184 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Proven Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garfield Sinclair Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED5.43%184
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%337 282
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%267 975
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 841
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 391