  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  Proven Investments Limited
  News
  Summary
    PROVEN   JMP792231061

PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PROVEN)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-27
0.2600 USD   +3.96%
05:12pPROVEN INVESTMENTS : Dividend Consideration
PU
06/06PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Dividend Consideration
PU
06/01PROVEN INVESTMENTS : Delay of Audited Financial Statements of PROVEN Investments Limited
PU
Summary 
Summary

Proven Investments : Dividend Consideration

06/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Proven Investments Limited wishes to advise that there was no dividend declared at the Board Meeting which was held on June 24, 2022.

This decision reflects prudent liquidity management to better position PIL to respond to market opportunities as they arise.

Disclaimer

Proven Investments Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,7 M - -
Net income 2021 11,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 197 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales 2021 6,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Proven Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garfield Sinclair Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED13.04%197
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%340 169
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.29%259 915
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%241 438
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%182 920
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.81%157 023