Proven Investments : Dividend Consideration
Proven Investments Limited wishes to advise that there was no dividend declared at the Board Meeting which was held on June 24, 2022.
This decision reflects prudent liquidity management to better position PIL to respond to market opportunities as they arise.
Proven Investments Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:11:00 UTC.
All news about PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sales 2021
31,7 M
-
-
Net income 2021
11,5 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
17,7 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
15,8x
Yield 2021
2,67%
Capitalization
197 M
197 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
5,50x
EV / Sales 2021
6,32x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
81,5%
