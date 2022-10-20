Advanced search
PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(PROVEN)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-18
0.1900 USD    0.00%
Proven Investments : Group Limited-Notification of Acquisition pursuant to a Reorganization of the Group

10/20/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
At a Board Meeting of the Directors of Proven Group Limited ('the Company'), the following
resolutions were passed on October 6, 2022 authorizing:
1. The purchase of 13,803 ordinary shares in the capital of BOSLIL Bank Limited (the Bank), being
25% of the issued share capital of the Bank ('the Shares') from Ryan Devaux, the CEO of the
Bank pursuant to an Agreement for Sale between the Company and Ryan Devaux.
2. The settlement of the purchase price due under the Agreement by the issue and allotment of
42,300,000 new issued ordinary shares of the authorized capital of the Company (the
"Settlement Shares") to Ryan Devaux.
3. That the deemed subscribed price for the Settlement Shares be US$0.2413 per share being
the publicly traded USD price of PGL's ordinary shares on the JSE on July 20, 2022.
4. That an application be made for the Settlement Shares to be listed on the JSE, subject to the
discretion of the Exchange.

By way of background, the Company is currently the holder of 75% of the issued share capital of
the Bank. By virtue of the purchase of the Shares, the Company will hold the entire issued share
capital of the Bank.
The acquisition of the Shares was approved by the Financial Service Authority of Saint Lucia, the
regulator of the Bank on August 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Proven Investments Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 19:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 85,5 M - -
Net income 2022 12,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 32,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 144 M 144 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Garfield Sinclair Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN INVESTMENTS LIMITED-17.39%144