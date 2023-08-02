- August 2, 2023
- 9:14 am
PROVEN Group Limited (PROVEN) wishes to advise the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) that the delay in the receipt of the audited financial statements from subsidiaries and associated entities, has resulted in a delay in PROVEN's annual report submission.
PROVEN anticipates the submission of its annual report on or before August 31, 2023, and extends its apologies to its investors for any inconvenience the delay may cause.
