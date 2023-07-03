- July 3, 2023
- 2:02 pm
Further to the correspondence circulated to the Jamaica Stock Exchange on May 18, 2023, PROVEN Group Limited (PROVEN) wishes to advise there will be an additional delay in the publication of its Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This delay is primarily due to the continuation of extensive external audit procedures of the Group's related entities.
We anticipate that the submission and publication of PROVEN's Audited Financial Statements will be made on or before August 2, 2023.
PROVEN extends its apologies to its investors for any inconvenience caused by this delay.
Disclaimer
Proven Investments Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 19:06:08 UTC.