PROVEN Investments Limited (PIL) is a Saint Lucia-based investment company. The primary activities of the Company are the holding of tradable securities for investment purposes and holding equity in investees. The Company's main objective is to provide shareholders with consistent returns, through a diversified portfolio of regional and international investments. The Company's core investments include a portfolio of tradable securities, comprising mainly fixed income securities, with a mix of equities, mutual funds and structured products. PIL organizes its investments in three business, namely Banking & Wealth Management, Real Estate and Portfolio Holdings. The Banking and Wealth Management comprises all majority-owned assets based in the financial services sector. The Real Estate Investments include the development sales and recurrent income mode. The Portfolio Holdings comprises the portfolio of all other assets. MPS Holdings Limited is the manager of the Company.

Sector Banks