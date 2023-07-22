- July 21, 2023
- 5:48 pm
Please be advised that the Board of Directors of Proven Group Limited will be holding a Board Meeting on July 31, 2023. At this meeting, the Directors will consider making a dividend payment to its ordinary shareholders.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Proven Investments Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2023 02:08:07 UTC.