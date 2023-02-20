ProVen VCT plc



Director/PDMR Shareholding

20 February 2023



ProVen VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 17 February 2023, certain directors purchased ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ProVen VCT plc

b)

LEI

21380091P1TTU2Z2AW75

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

GB00B8GH9P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase under Offer for Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.673 14,856

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total



£0.673



14,856



£10,000

e)

Date of the transaction

17 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

