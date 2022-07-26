Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ProVen VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVN   GB00B8GH9P84

PROVEN VCT PLC

(PVN)
2022-07-26
69.50 GBX    0.00%
03:01aPROVEN VCT PLC : Interim Management Statement
GL
03:00aPROVEN VCT PLC : Interim Management Statement
AQ
02:01aPROVEN VCT PLC : Result of AGM
GL
ProVen VCT plc: Interim Management Statement

07/26/2022 | 03:01am EDT
ProVen VCT plc

Interim Management Statement

for the three months ended 31 May 2022

 

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) presents an Interim Management Statement for the three-month period ended 31 May 2022. The statement also includes relevant financial information between the end of the period and the date of this announcement.

 

Performance

 





  Unaudited

31 May

2022		Audited

28 February 2022
   PencePence
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”)  74.576.7
Dividends paid to date*  75.2575.25
NAV plus dividends paid to date  149.75151.95

 

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

 

Dividends paid or declared

On 10 June 2022, the Company declared a special dividend of 1.5p per share and proposed a final dividend, for Shareholders’ approval, for the year ended 28 February 2022 of 2.25p per share. Having received approval for the final dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 20 July 2022, both dividends will be paid on 5 August 2022 to Shareholders on the register at 15 July 2022.

 

Investment portfolio summary at 31 May 2022

 

Portfolio summary

 Valuation
Venture capital investments£’000
  
Luxury Promise Limited11,241
Monica Vinader Limited7,512
Infinity Reliance Limited (t/a My 1st Years)6,450
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)6,382
Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited)4,938
MPB Group Limited4,730
Papier Ltd4,648
Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant)4,162
Access Systems, Inc. (t/a Access Pay)4,046
Thread, Inc.3,176
Other investments50,807
Total investments108,092
  
Cash at bank66,387
Other net current liabilities(870)
  
Net Assets173,609

 

Quoted investments are valued at the closing bid price at 31 May 2022, discounted where appropriate. Unquoted investments are valued at fair values established using the International Private Equity and Venture Capital Valuation Guidelines.


 

 

Investment activity during the three-month period ended 31 May 2022

 

Investment additions

 £’000
Mycs GmbH460
Picasso Labs, Inc. (t/a CreativeX)990
  
 1,450

 

Investment disposals

 









Cost		Market

value at 1

March 2022

Disposal

proceeds		Gain/(loss)

against

cost		Realised

(loss)

in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Zoovu Limited (t/a SmartAssistant)*3,48813,12113,1159,627(6)
Rapid Charge Grid Limited**491491491--
Netcall plc287298247(40)(51)
Lupa Foods Limited**40525212-
Exonar Limited2,814--(2,814)-
      
 7,12013,96213,9056,785(57)

* Loss in period relates to transaction costs incurred upon disposal

**Loan note repayment

 

Investment activity from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement

 

Investment additions

 £’000
WS Holdco, PBC. (t/a WiredScore)3,733
Social Value Portal Ltd958
DeepCrawl Holding Company, Inc.932
[Second Nature Healthy Habits Ltd]] 
  
 5,623

 

Investment disposals

 









Cost		Market

value at 1

June 2022

Disposal

proceeds		Gain/ (loss)

against

cost		Realised

gain

in period
 £’000£’000£’000£’000£’000
Blis Global Ltd (formerly Blis Media Limited)8414,9385,2004,359262
Mycs GmbH5,908--(5,908)-
      
 6,7494,9385,200(1,549)262

 

Changes to share capitalOrdinary

Shares

of 10p each
As at 1 March 2022192,378,178
Shares bought back during the 3 months to 31 May 2022-
Shares issued during the 3 months to 31 May 202240,595,362
As at 31 May 2022232,973,540

 

In the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement, 1,142,817 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled.

 

In addition, 2,465,173 Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022.

 

Material events

Other than the matters described above, there were no material events during the period from 1 March 2022 to 31 May 2022 or in the period from 1 June 2022 to the date of this announcement.

 

Further information

Further information regarding the Company, can be found on Beringea's dedicated VCT website: www.provenvcts.co.uk or by contacting Beringea, the Investment Manager at provenvcts@beringea.co.uk or by telephone 020 7845 7820.

 

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End


