ProVen VCT plc



Issue of equity



5 April 2022

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2022 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022. 12,698,829 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 80.9p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 77.0p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 231,362,984 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

