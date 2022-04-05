Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ProVen VCT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVN   GB00B8GH9P84

PROVEN VCT PLC

(PVN)
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity

04/05/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
ProVen VCT plc 

Issue of equity

5 April 2022

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2022 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022. 12,698,829 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 80.9p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 77.0p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 231,362,984 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


Financials
Sales 2021 17,6 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2021 14,4 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net cash 2021 37,0 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 5,26%
Capitalization 142 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2020 -7,49x
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Neal Ransome Chairman
Barry Malcolm Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Malcolm Kennedy Hunt Moss Non-Executive Director
Lorna Mona Tilbian Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PROVEN VCT PLC4.96%187
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.56%118 932
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.40%91 844
BLACKSTONE INC.0.91%91 450
UBS GROUP AG12.15%67 640
EQT AB (PUBL)-22.41%40 420