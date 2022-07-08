Log in
    PVN   GB00B8GH9P84

PROVEN VCT PLC

(PVN)
73.00 GBX    0.00%
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity

07/08/2022 | 06:46am EDT
ProVen VCT plc 

Issue of equity

8 July 2022

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 8 July 2022 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022. 71,330 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 80.6p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 76.7p per Ordinary Share.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 234,295,896 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


