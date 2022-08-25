Log in
ProVen VCT plc: Issue of Equity

08/25/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ProVen VCT plc 

Issue of equity

25 August 2022

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 25 August 2022 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 11 January 2022. 94,733 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 72.8p, based on the latest announced net asset value of 70.75p per Ordinary Share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividends of 2.25p and 1.5p paid on 5 August 2022).

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is 239,828,175 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


